BB14 Grand Finale: Last Day Voting Trend; Gap Between Rubina And Rahul Narrows

The day is finally here. Just 24 hours of wait and then we will know the name of Bigg Boss 14 winner. The Grand Finale is set to be held on 21st February. Fanbases of each contestant are voting relentlessly to ensure their favorite contestant’s win. It has been a tough fight between Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Viadya.

The voting trend for Saturday is here. It is one day before the grand finale and exactly 23 hours before the voting lines are closed. It is the most crucial time now. The fanbases who were a bit relaxed will also pull out their big guns now.

According to the voting trend, as always Rubina Dilaik is on Number one position and following her on second, we have Rahul Vaidya. Now this is not shocking, this has been the scene always. But what is shocking is that, most of the time, Rubina leads with a high margin, but this time, it is not the case.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale: Day Three Voting Trend Confirms Top 3, Winner

In the initial days for the Grand Finale voting, Rubina was leading with a high margin and the gap between her and Rahul was also good. But in the past 2 days, Rahul’s fandom was able to catch up. Votes for the singer have increased and now the gap between top 2 is not too big.

On number 3 we have Aly Goni. For a significant time, Aly came on Top 2 and was leading, leaving Rahul Vaidya behind, but once again Aly is on third position. Suddenly there has been a surge of votes for Aly. Many are saying that he has played the game very well and deserves to win BB14. He is even better than Rubina and Rahul.

On Number four, we have Nikki Tamboli and Number five goes to Rakhi Sawant. If the voting trends are to be believed, it will be Rubina’s win but you can never tell what the makers have planned.