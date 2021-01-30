BB14 Exclusive: Vikas Gupta Eliminated From Bigg Boss House

Bigg Boss Hindi is in its 14th season and the almost left with handful of contestants before host Salman Khan announces the grand finale.

While we await that, there are few more contestants to be eliminated. And for the fans of Bigg Boss Hindi, we have some exclusive information on which contestant is going to be eliminated this week.

A reliable informer on social media who has been giving accurate information about eliminated contestants has revealed this time that Vikas Gupta has been eliminated.

According to the buzz, Nikki Tamboli who was also nominated for Eviction is safe while Vikas Gupta was shown the door by Salman Khan. Vikas Gupta has been asked to leave the Bigg Boss House. And for the fans of Rahul Vaidya, we wish to assure you that he is safe too.

Now, with just a few contestants left on the BB14 house, it is only a matter of time before the finals will take place.

Who do you think will win the contest? Who deserves to win Hindi Bigg Boss Season 14? Let us know in the comments below.