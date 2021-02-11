BB14: Even Salman Khan Can't Save Rakhi Sawant From Elimination This Week: Find Out Why

The Bigg Boss season 14 is reaching its finale and with that there are new twists and turns every day. In the mid-week elimination, one of the strong contenders left Bigg Boss house. Abhinav Shukla was evicted in the sudden elimination.

When the sudden elimination was announced, Rakhi Sawant was seen hiding in a corner and crying while praying to God and hoping to be safe from elimination. Rakhi said she doesn’t want to go home and will not leave the house.

We know that the mid-week elimination turned out to be the end of Abhinav Shukla’s journey and as Rakhi wished she was safe along with other contestants. But the chances for Rakhi’s eviction from the Bigg Boss house during this Weekend ka Vaar are high.

According to the early voting trend of this week, Rakhi Sawant is in the bottom. She is getting less votes when compared to Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Even Eijaz Khan Fans are voting for Devoleena as she is playing as his proxy.

Another reason is that the fans are a bit disappointed with all that has happened between Abhinav, Rubina and Rakhi. The way things have turned out with makers supporting Rakhi for ‘entertainment’ has put the viewers in fit.

Earlier host Salman Khan sided with Rakhi and said there is nothing wrong in what is happening. But later he slammed her saying what she is doing is not right and if that keeps happening; she can walk out of the house.

The connections that came into the house included Jasmin Bhasin. She questioned not just Rubina and Abhinav but also Rakhi about her tactics.

With the current voting trend and the viewers' opinion, there are chances that Rakhi Sawant might not make it to the top 5.