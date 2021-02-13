BB14: Eijaz Khan Eliminated For Sensational Expose Of Bigg Boss Makers?

It was reported earlier that this Weekend Ka Vaar will witness a shocking elimination. It will be the end of Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s journey. On Sunday, she will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. It comes as a shock to the fans as Devoleena had higher votes when compared to Nikki and Rakhi.

As this elimination is about to happen, the fans are busy trying to analyze the reason behind it. Devoleena who came as a proxy to Eijaz Khan was playing on his behalf. If she gets evicted from the show, it means Eijaz is also evicted.

It comes as a surprise because a few days ago Eijaz Khan announced that he is ready to make a reentry in the house. It was being said that he is in contact with the makers and is excited to make a comeback; but seems like that is not going to happen anymore.

Reports have suggested that Eijaz’s exit was all planned by the makers. During a Press conference task, Eijaz Khan exposed the show’s makers. He alleged that the makers are favoring Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. He further revealed that the makers have a specific role fixed for Rubina. In some way, he suggested that the makers have already fixed Rubina as the winner.

Because of the fact that Eijaz exposed the makers and alleged that behind the scenes, the story is different to what we see on screen, it is now being said that it was the Bigg Boss makers who planned his exit. Viewers have suggested that the makers gave him a proxy so as to keep Eijaz fans engaged and hooked to the show. Over the course of Devoleena’s time in the house, even Eijaz Khan fans voted for her hoping that keeping her safe would ensure Eijaz’s spot in the finale.

But with confirmed news that Devoleena will be eliminated from the house, there are no chances of Eijaz Khan reentering the house. So is this a payback to what Eijaz did during his time in the house and for his act to expose the makers?

If Rubina does win the show now, will it be a sour victory as Eijaz hinted at her fixed win, long time before.

What Fans Think of Eijaz/Devoleena’s Exit?

Viewers have a divided opinion on this. While some believe that this decision is appropriate and something that the voters have decided, some believe that this is unfair to Eijaz. Bigg Boss fans have pointed out that Eijaz was not present in the house for most of the time, now if he comes towards the end and gets a direct entry into the Finale week, it will be unfair to other contestants who have been in the house, all this time.

Some have said that the makers have been unfair to Eijaz and shouldn’t have eliminated him. Devoleena had more votes when compared to Nikki and Rakhi which means she should have been safe. All the Ticket to finale tasks were designed only to make sure that the contestants favored by Bigg Boss makers head towards Finale.

So #EijazKhan was meant to enter on 8th Feb but he couldn't and we all can understand why he wasn't allowed to.



And please stop believing on false narratives, he ain't in Goa 🙄



He must be so hurt and disappointed 😢💔@KhanEijaz #BB14 pic.twitter.com/tPuAdqaeDx — Sara🌸 (@Eijaz_Khan_Fan) February 12, 2021

The fact is @KhanEijaz always wanted to come back, if he didn't want to why would he work double shifts? He is not someone who'd lie to his fans, he is man of his words as we've also seen in the show. Makers played dirty with him and his fans. #EijazKhan you're a gem ❤️ — Sara🌸 (@Eijaz_Khan_Fan) February 13, 2021

Absolutely rubbish what season is this Nikkiand Rakhi were at bottom in voting first task was arrange to make Nikki finalist and second task for Rakhi, why not Bigg boss directly say u dont want #EijazKhan to return,Nikki got 2nd chance to return why not #JasminBhasin unfair 👎 — Sakshi Malik (@Sakshi_Malikk) February 12, 2021