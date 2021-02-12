BB14: After Nikki Tamboli, One More Contestant Wins Ticket To Finale on Bigg Boss 14

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 has reached to its finale week. Show organisers are trying a lot to impress the audience with their content of the show. We saw a mid-week eviction where Abhinav Shukla was evicted from the house. After his elimination, Bigg Boss announced a ticket to finale round to the contestants. Rubina Dilaik won the task but she couldn't go to the finale as she is nominated for the rest of the show. She gave her ticket to Nikki Tamboli, after Nikki another contestant has entered the finale.

Any wild guesses? If reports are to be believed, Rakhi Sawant is next contestant who has won a ticket to the finale after Nikki Tamboli. Not only that, Rakhi Swanat also won the cash prize of Rs 14 lakh but the amount will get deducted from the winning amount. In the task, a cheque of rupees 14 lakhs was placed in the garden area and whoever picks it up will go to the finale. However, Rakhi was quick to pick up the cheque and scored her place in the finale.