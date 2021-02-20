BB14: #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik Trends Fans As Rubina Dilaik Reaches Grand Finale

Rubina Dilaik has one of the strongest fandoms who have supported her since the beginning. They kept her safe until now by voting relentlessly for her. As the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just a day away, the fans of each contestant are leaving no stones unturned.

Fans of Rubina Dilaik are now trending #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik on Twitter as they motivate everyone to vote for her. The hashtag means, “This time, Rubina Dilaik.” Rubina has been one of the toughest and strongest contestants this season.

She was constantly on Salman Khan’s radar and was targeted many times in the house. Her strong game and willpower has kept her safe till now. She gave her 100 percent in all the tasks and made sure she was voicing her opinion.

As Bigg Boss is now showing the journey videos of all the contestants, Rubina Dilaik’s video will also be shown very soon. In a recently released promo, we saw that Rubina was shown her journey video seeing which she got emotional.

Fans are appreciating her journey and have said that no one could have played as good as her. While trending #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik on Twitter, one fan wrote, this is how Real Dedication, Struggle, Hard Work feels like. You will be my forever favorite Rubina.”

This is how Real Dedication , Struggle, Hardwork feels like. You will be my forever favorite Rubina ❤️

You've set too much positive examples in BB house.

You've suffered alot but InshaAllah you will lift the trophy on Finale.

Your real reward#AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/LJAisfTocW — TeamRubinaDilaik 💎 (@rubina_fandom) February 20, 2021

“She is the only contestant who has been in the house since day 1. Authentic, strong headed, opinionated, and a no-nonsense person. So why not root for her?” wrote another fan.

She is the only contestant who has been in the house since day 1. Authentic, strong headed, opinionated, and a no-nonsense person. So why not root for her? 😁 #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 #RubinaDilaik https://t.co/ycZ3Yh8c1S — Nidhi Taneja (India TV) (@nidhiindiatv) February 19, 2021

Based purely on votes, nothing can come close to Rubina. She will get the highest percentage of votes and will win Bigg Boss 14. But if we take a look at her game, even then Rubina Dilaik has high chances of winning as she has been the strongest contestant in the house and played her game very smartly.

Rafool called Rubina with a wrong name. He is so disrespectful that's why I'm supporting #RubinaDilaik. Siddharth also praised her on WKW hosted by him. So no points to support another one except #AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik #VoteForRubinaDilaik — Sidd forever❤❤ (@Siddforever06) February 19, 2021

The way @RubiDilaik is Dealing with every situation without loosing calm and dignity is commendable she is potential winner for sure.. And Ruling In Every Fans Heart❤

Lots of love #RubinaDilaik#AbkiBaarRubinaDilaik — Mohammed ADNAN (@Adnanaadhu14) February 19, 2021