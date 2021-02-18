BB14: Abhinav Shukla Says Rahul Vaidya Is An Insecure Person In Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Abhinav Shukla spoke on fellow contestant Rahul Vaidya. Abhinav was recently eliminated from the show during a shocking Mid-Week eviction. He is known for not contributing much to the show but towards the end, Abhinav started playing well.

In the house, Abhinav, Rubina and Rahul often got into arguments. They had fights and it is known that Rubina and Abhinav didn’t spend much time with Rahul Vaidya. But things are starting to change now. As the Grand finale is almost here, contestants and their dynamics are changing. Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya who are rivals since the beginning and strongest contenders to win the trophy, are slowly building a nice bond.

While Rahul and Rubina’s friendship is blooming inside the Bigg Boss house; in the outside world, ex-contestants have other things to say. Abhinav in his post elimination interview spoke about a lot of things. He shared his thoughts on Rahul Vaidya.

Abhinav said Rahul is a very insecure person. “I am not sure how he (Rahul) is outside the house, but in the Bigg Boss house he has acted like an insecure person.” Whenever someone comes from the outside world in the house, Rahul starts asking them questions.

Also Read: Massive Cheating During Bigg Boss Grand Finale Voting

Whenever anyone visited the Bigg Boss house, Rahul tried to get information about viewers’ perception. He always asked how he was performing. He doesn’t play the game with confidence and always fears about his image in viewers’ minds. Rahul many times confessed that he wouldn’t have survived without Aly Goni’s support.

Abhinav also opened up regarding his shocking elimination from Bigg Boss house. He said that he is disappointed as the fans are unhappy. He always knew the game was unpredictable and was prepared from Day 1, for an eviction, but no matter what, the fans worked hard and kept him safe for so long. He also left disappointed as the people who got eliminated long before him and got less votes in the season, made a decision regarding his fate in the house.