BB Tamil 6: Shivin Ganesan Elimination Confirmed Because of Freeze Task?

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is one of the most watched TV reality shows on Tamil television. Thanks to Kamal Haasan's hosting skills and the performance of each and every contestant in the house, this season is a huge success. BB 6 Tamil also enjoys a lot of viewership and Vijay TV's TRPs are at an all-time high when compared to other seasons.

Last week saw the elimination of Janany,which was most unexpected. Viewers thought ADK will get evicted from the house. But much to everyone's surprise, it was Janany who had to leave the house.

Anyway, if the shock doesn't end there. Accoding to Bigg Boss Tamil troll pages, Shivin, who's considered as a strong and popular contestant is likely to be eliminated this weekend.

As per social media buzz, Vijay TV is planning to show Shivin the door after her parents did failed to show up during the freeze task.

Shivin fans are mighty upset over this piece of news. It remains to be seen if Bigg Boss tamil 6 Makers will indeed evict her from the house.

Meanwhile, Twitterati has objected to this move, saying Shivin deserves to stay in the house. Have a look...

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house.