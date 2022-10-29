BB Tamil 6: Janany Gets Highest Votes

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is making loud noises on social media. Thanks to the contestants who are making the show to be in the news with their nasty fights in the house.

Any audience would love to watch the Bigg Boss weekend episode, people would be curious to find out who is going to get eliminated from the show.

If you are also curious to find out about the eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Our piece of news is going to give some insights into who is in the danger zone of this week. Janany, Azeem, Rachitha, Ayesha, Maheshwari, Asal and ADK are nominated for this week's eviction.

Asal and ADK are at the bottom list in unofficial polls. Netizens predict that Kamal Haasan might show an exit door to Asal this weekend. Before jumping to a conclusion, let's wait and watch for Sunday's episode