Bala Aditya, Marina Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

With each passing day, things are getting worse for the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestants in the house. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is heading toward the grand finale.

The makers are yet to announce the grand finale date of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Rumors are doing the rounds that Bala Aditya and Marina are said to have got eliminated from the show.

According to reports, the show organizers are planning double elimination this week. However, if you ask us, the weekend shoot is yet to get started. The shoot hasn't begun yet but Bala Aditya and Marina's elimination has become a hot topic on social media.

Let's wait and see how far this news contains the truth with tomorrow's episode. Watch this space for more updates.