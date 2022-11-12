Bala Aditya Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant 6 Bala Aditya is all set to get eliminated from the show in Sunday's episode. According to our sources, Bala Aditya has been eliminated from the show.

He failed to garner enough votes from the audience to stay in the house for another few days. As expected, the show makers have eliminated Bala Aditya from the show.

He was supposed to get eliminated from the show in Geetu Royal's place. He was luckily got saved in last week's elimination.

Bala Aditya failed to escape this week's eviction. Talking about Bala Aditya, he is one of the highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. He is charging somewhere close to Rs 50k per week.

The total earnings of Bala Aditya from Bigg Boss Telugu 6 are said to be Rs Five lakhs fifty thousand, as per the buzz. However, we are not so sure about the official earnings of Bala Aditya. In the meantime, take a look at Bala Aditya's pictures from Bigg Boss house: