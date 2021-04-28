Bad News: Sudeep Not Hosting Bigg Boss Another Two Weeks?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has been a bit boring over the last two weeks as viewers missed Kichcha Sudeep for the last two weekend episodes following to his ill health. Earlier, there were rumors that the makers may plan something special for viewers by bringing in guest hosts for weekend episodes in Sudeep's absence, but all the rumors went wrong. We may not be surprised if TRP ratings of Kannada Bigg Boss have dropped as viewers are not very keen on watching the show just for tasks and it's very evident on social media that BBK viewers want Sudeep back on the show.

Now, if the latest buzz in tele circles is to be believed, then BBK fans may have to miss Kichcha Sudeep for another two weeks.

Also Read : BBK8: Here's Why Anushree Won't Be Guest Host on Bigg Boss

Also Read: BBK8: Shamanth Now Beats Manju in Popularity?

It is known that the Karnataka government has imposed a lockdown of 14 days due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state. Because of this, it may be difficult Colors Kannada to shoot weekend episodes with Sudeep. If they want to do so, they may have to take special permission from the government.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Sudeep may ask the show makers to wind up the show as Mohan Lal did it in the second season of Malayalam Bigg Boss owing to a surge in cases and the present pandemic situation. Or should they wish to continue, then Colors Kannada may have to keep the viewers and contestants engaged with some interesting twists and turns. Let's see what happens.

Netizens say they can now only enjoy the lockdown by watching Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. And requesting the show makers and Colors Kannada to plan some special episode to entertain them and not wind up the show.