This Baahubali Singer Entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

After a lot of speculations, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are likely to confirm Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host. According to the sources, Nagarjuna has recently completed the promo shoot and it will be aired on Star Maa soon.

And now, the focus of Bigg Boss Telugu addicts is on the list of contestants that are going to participate in the show. Many names are doing rounds on the internet including popular celebrities like Shekar Master, Surekha Vani, anchor Varshini, Ravi and many others.

The recent buzz is that the Indian Idol 9 winner, Singer LV Revanth will also be entering the Bigg Boss House this year. Revanth is known for his songs Manohari in Baahubali, Teliseney Na Nuvvey in Arjun Reddy. Recently, LV Revanth has been a mentor in the SaReGaMaPa, the next singing icon show which aired on Zee Telugu.

Also Read: These Confirmed Contestants May Reject Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Offer

However, these are mere speculations and not the confirmed names of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Knowing the trend, the names would only be revealed in the first episode of Bigg Boss which is likely to be aired on September 5.

For more interesting updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, keep following Sakshi Post.