Baahubali Actress Will Host Bigg Boss Tamil 5

After the host of Bigg Boss Tamil season 5, Kamal Haasan, got infected with Coronavirus, the Bigg Boss audience were curious to know who would replace Kamal Haasan. While the makers of the show first thought of replacing Kamal with his daughter Shruti Haasan, the latest reports suggest that they changed their mind.

Yes, what you heard is right. The Bigg Boss Tamil makers earlier thought of making Shruti Haasan as the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 host till Kamal Haasan recovers and resumed.shooting.

On the other hand, they are also said to have discussed continuing Kamal as the virtual host. However, as Kamal's health condition is not good enough for him to be a virtual host, the show organisers are said to have decided to replace the host.

When they were considering the options, Ramya Krishnan was their best option as she has already hosted the show in Telugu in the absence of Nagarjuna in Bigg Boss Telugu season 2. If the rumours are to be believed, Baahubali's Sivagaami aka Ramya Krishnan will be continuing as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Bigg Boss viewers are excited after this news went viral on social media as Ramya will control the contestants just like Kamal Haasan. They are hoping that Ramya Krishnan will act as "Sivagaami" and hold the show. Will Ramya Krishnan do justice to her role as the BB host instead of Kamal Haasan is to be seen in today's episode.