Asim Riaz Coming To Bigg Boss 15 With Brother Umar

We have got some exciting news for you here. Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz will be coming to BB15. He become a popular contestant of BB13 and was loved by the viewers. The news of him coming to Bigg Boss 15 will surely get the fans excited.

Let us tell you about his role in Bigg Boss 15. He is not going to be coming back as a contestant or a mentor but will only make a brief appearance during the Grand Premiere. As we know, this time Asim’s brother, Umar Riaz is entering Bigg Boss house. Asim will be coming to support his brother during the premiere episode.

The brothers will be together on-screen. How excited are you? Asim is a popular face of Bigg Boss, so we cannot say if the makers have plans of actually bringing him back for more than a short appearance. It could probably happen in the coming episodes.

Apart from Umar Riaz, we have Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Donal Bisht, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Akasa Singh and others entering the house. Salman Khan is back to host the new season.

Bigg Boss 15 starts on October 3 on Colors TV channel.