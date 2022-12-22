Aryavardhan or Arun, Who Will Be Eliminated From BBK9

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most popular and loved shows on the small screen. The current season Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has been entertaining the viewers with their performance and nasty fights inside the house.

The show TRPs are said to be impressive.

For those who are unversed, Divya, Deepika, Aryavardhan, and Arun are nominated for elimination this week.

Aryavardhan and Arun are in a danger zone, one of these two would get eliminated this weekend from Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

There is a chance for Aryavardhan to get evicted from the show. We are not so sure about it. It will be interesting to watch who is going to face ax this Sunday. Keep watching Sakshi Post for more updates.