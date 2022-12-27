Aryavardhan Guruji Elimination Unfair Deserved to be in Top 3, Say BBK Viewers

Dec 27, 2022, 12:51 IST
Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has garnered huge attention from the audience this season. If you regularly watch the show, you would know that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was one of  the most popular seasons and successful one at that.

Thanks to Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP chemistry and also Manju Pavagada, Chandrachud, Prashanth Sambargi and other contestants' performances, the show kept the Kannada small screen audience hooked to the show.

This season too has been no different. The choice of contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 by Colors Kannada has been impressive to say the least. Each contestant has given their best and also earned huge fan following on social media.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is in its final week and BBK9 viewers can't wait to know who will walk away with the winner's prize, even though the predictions are already making  the rounds. Now, that's a topic for another day.

With just a week left and six contestants in the house, Colors Kannada is said to have evicted Aryavardhan Guruji from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Yes, it's official and his elimintion has evoked mixed response from BBK9 viewers.

A section of the audience seem to be unhappy with Colors Kannada's decision to eliminate Aryavardhan Guruji. Twitter is flooded with messages targeting Colors Kannada. Netizens say that Guruji is far better than all the contestants in the house and that the elimination is unfair!

