Aryavardhan Guruji Elimination Unfair Deserved to be in Top 3, Say BBK Viewers

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 has garnered huge attention from the audience this season. If you regularly watch the show, you would know that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was one of the most popular seasons and successful one at that.

Thanks to Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP chemistry and also Manju Pavagada, Chandrachud, Prashanth Sambargi and other contestants' performances, the show kept the Kannada small screen audience hooked to the show.

This season too has been no different. The choice of contestants for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 by Colors Kannada has been impressive to say the least. Each contestant has given their best and also earned huge fan following on social media.

It is known that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 is in its final week and BBK9 viewers can't wait to know who will walk away with the winner's prize, even though the predictions are already making the rounds. Now, that's a topic for another day.

With just a week left and six contestants in the house, Colors Kannada is said to have evicted Aryavardhan Guruji from Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Yes, it's official and his elimintion has evoked mixed response from BBK9 viewers.

A section of the audience seem to be unhappy with Colors Kannada's decision to eliminate Aryavardhan Guruji. Twitter is flooded with messages targeting Colors Kannada. Netizens say that Guruji is far better than all the contestants in the house and that the elimination is unfair!

Have a look...

AV proved an obese guy can play tasks well, a numerologist (not from entertainment industry) can entertain people in every possible way, he was sport, bashed almost every weekend still his game was top notch.. definately deserved top5...

But hard luck🙌

#bbk9 — Prathi (@Prathihegde07) December 27, 2022

#BBK9 will always be synonomous with AV. Not the winner or the runner. Truly the soul of the season. I never believed in the voting system anyway, but expected a little planning from the makers. Already sure the finale will be a snooze fest. To top it all its on NY eve ! — MB (@MB78140994) December 27, 2022

Aryavardhan is 100% more deserving in terms of those two aspects but never deserving to win the show.

Understand the difference between the two. AV just deserved a bit more better than the women is what I meant. #BBK9 — Ruchir J (@j_ruchir) December 27, 2022

#BBK9

AV eviction impact on house mates 1) RS - get in a difficult time creating content, but voting wise he has an edge now.

RA, DD - No impact

DU - She was good with him, so less screen space for her now.

RR - AV was ignoring RR, now the morale of Rajanna may increase. — movie lover (@InfoMl) December 27, 2022

#BBK9 confirm news Aryavardan eliminated contestant so sad pic.twitter.com/GwGaw4gWkn — BIGG BOSS SEASON 9(KANNADA) (@PradeepSudeep10) December 27, 2022

If Guruji out of Biggboss than its Definitely failure of this season concept . Few contestant come through only because of old season contestants fame baggage. If it's only new contestant than Aryavardhan definitely top 3 contestant. Totally unfair. #BBK9 — Dana P (@Danadharmaa) December 27, 2022