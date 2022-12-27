Aryavardhan Guruji Earnings From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

If there is any reality show which has been making viewers hooked to the tv screens is none other Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. The show is being hosted by Sudeep. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will be held over the weekend on December 31, 2022.

According to sources, Aryavardhan Guruji has been eliminated from the show. Aryavardhan Guruji used to charge Rs 40k per week. The total earnings of Aryavardhan Guruji for 15 weeks in the house is said to be Rs 25 lakhs plus.

However, the official earnings of Aryavardhan Guruji are yet to be known. In the meantime, take a look at the Aryavardhan Guruji photos from Bigg Boss house.