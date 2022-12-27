Aryavardhan Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

The current season of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 has finally reached its finale week. The contestants Deepika Das, Roopesh Shetty, Roopesj Rajanna, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga and Arya Vardhan are the six finalists for the season.

As per the latest updates, Arya Vardhan has been eliminated from the show. Aryavardhan's elimination will be aired on Wednesday's episode.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 grand finale will be held on December 31, 2022. Rakesh Adiga is likely to be the winner of BBK9.