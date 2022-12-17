Aryavardhan Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Kichcha Sudeep is back on Bigg Boss Kannada 9 sets to grill the contestants of the show. Anupama, Arun, Aryavardhan, Deepika, Divya, and Rupesh R have been nominated for elimination.

Looks like the time has come to witness 12th-week elimination in Bigg Boss Kannada. This time, it is Aryavardhan has reportedly been shown the exit door.

Aryavardhan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 9. Aryavardhan is likely to get eliminated in Sunday's episode. Let's wait and see whether Aryavardhan will get really get evicted from the show or not.