Arvind Proves He's True Partner For Divya Uruduga, Araviya Fans Celebrate

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the ongoing season of the TV reality show. The current edition has become much more popular than the previous seasons.

Credit goes to the lovely pair Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga, who became best friends after making their entry into the show. They both, it appears, have feelings for each other. But they never admitted it on the show. However, going by their actions-- be it caring or having fun together, anyone can easily guess they are in love. Arivya fans never spare a chance to promote videos and pictures of the much loved BBK couple on social media. They release a new poster everyday and come up with creatively edited videos.

And of course, they are always eagerly waiting to watch the two on the show. You must be aware that there was an injury to the little finger on Divya Uruduga's right-hand during one of the tasks.

Now, a video of Aravind KP helping Divya brush, making the rounds on social media, caught our attention. Divya Uruduga is unable to use her left hand, Aravind who's beside her lends a helping hand. But Divya Uruduga tries to manage it herself. Here's the video for you:

Netizens who have watched the video have showered praises on Aravind and also dropped heart and fire emojis on the video. We are sure there's more to come from this couple on Bigg Boss Kannada in Season 8. Stay tuned to Sakshipost.