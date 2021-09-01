Artist Priya Confirms Her Entry To Bigg Boss Telugu 5

After King Nagarjuna started the countdown for Bigg Boss Telugu Season, the excitement levels in Bigg Boss addicts are rising on a steep level. As we mentioned earlier, the names of confirmed contestants like Lahari Shari, Priyanka Singh, Lobo, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Artist Priya, Sarayu Suman, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, VJ Sunny among others are doing rounds on social media.

Many contestants are enjoying their free time before entering the glasshouse by doing Instagram reels, eating their favourite food, doing promotions and many more. Do you wish to know more updates about the Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Then you are on the right page. Artist Priya recently hinter her Bigg Boss entry on her Instagram. Wondering how? Have a look at her Instagram story:

Industry sources reveal that she had posted the picture to let her fans know about her arrival into the most popular Telugu reality show. Netizens feel that she is seeking support from her Instagram family during her participation in the show. With her presence in the controversial show, Priya wants to entertain the Telugu audience. Let’s wait and watch till the show starts to know whether Priya is going to be a part of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 or not.