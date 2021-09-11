Artist Priya Confirms This Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Having Multiple Tracks In House

Akkineni Nagarjuna is back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house and every weekend episode is special because of host Nagarjuna. Come weekend and Nagarjuna will reprimand or appreciate the contestants for their performance in the house.

The makers have unleashed tonight's promo from the show. Nagarjuna is seen appreciating the contestants for their good work in the house. Nagarjuna also appreciated Singer Sreerama Chandra, who thanked the host.

Artist Priya is seen saying that the singer has many hidden talents, you don't know that he is running multiple tracks in the house, Priya hasn't clearly mentioned whether she meant love track or not. But, Sreerama Chandra's conversation with Hamida is perhaps what she is referring to.

To know who's the lucky girl, we have to watch the show regularly. It remains to be seen who will fall for Sreerama Chandra.