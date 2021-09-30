Arjun Reddy Actress Re-entry into Bigg Boss House?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has turned out to be a boring show for the viewers. It is said that the show's TRPs ratings are lower than other serials. Contestants are just playing a safe game while a few others are trying mind games too even though Bigg Boss is pushing and testing them, none of the contestants are playing the real game, viewers say.

The one strong contestant in the house, Lahari Shari was eliminated from the show last week. There were other weak contestants in the house when compared to Lahari Shari, they are just getting saved in the house without even getting nominated.

There’s a strong buzz on social media that Lahari Shari is likely to make a re entry into the house. It is being said that instead of wild card entry, the makers want to bring back the evicted contestant.

If she really enters the show, then it’s going to be a huge shock for the housemates. Let’s wait and watch whether Lahari Shari will make a re entry into Bigg Boss Telugu 5