Arshi Khan Eliminated From Bigg Boss 14

Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, Weekend Ka Vaar was quite a shocking one. With Salman Khan and Jasmin Bhasin drilling Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla to Arshi Khan’s elimination, yesterday’s episode was filled with drama.

As it was also noted in the voting trends earlier this week, Arshi Khan was in the danger zone. Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were in the bottom three. But it was Arshi who had the least number of votes and had high chances of elimination. Well, the voting trends once again gave the correct outcome.

In the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan first drilled Arshi, Devoleena and Rakhi and then focused his attention towards Abhinav Shukla. He specifically asks Abhinav for his opinion on what Rubina said. Salman asks Abhinav if the word ‘Tharki’ that Rakhi used, worse or words that Rubina used, like ‘neech, ghatiya, zaleel aurat’ worse.

Salman also questioned Rubina and her behavior. He said that Rubina had become adamant and did not listen to anyone. Rubina tried explaining that this has been a problem with her due to which her relation with her mom and husband Abhinav also suffered. Salman advised Rubina to relax a bit and enjoy life.

After the drilling session was over, Salman finally got to announce the results and declared Arshi Khan’s eviction. Arshi hugged Aly Goni, goodbye and the duo ended up crying. Arshi, Aly and Rahul became good friends over the course of time in Bigg Boss house.

During her time in the house, Arshi got into fights many times. The latest fight with Devoleena was something that even the contestants will never forget. Arshi’s statements and Devoleena’s reaction, it was a messy situation.

The connections including Jasmin Bhasin will be entering Bigg Boss house.