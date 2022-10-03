Arohi Rao Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Did you remember Arohi Rao of Bigg Boss Telugu who was eliminated in Sunday's episode? She failed to garner enough votes from the viewers to escape the elimination. A section of the audience is terming Arohi Rao's elimination as unfair.

Arohi and RJ Suryah were the love birds of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The show organizers were also highlighting their love track in the show. Suddenly, the show organizers tried to change the mindset of the audience by telling them that Arohi and RJ Suryah are only friends and that they are committed to their partners outside of the house.

There is a rumor that the show organizers might have faced pressure from Arohi or RJ Suryah families for highlighting their track in the house. The show makers might have been upset with their family's decision and which is why they might have eliminated Arohi Rao from the house.

We really don't know the real reason for Arohi Rao's elimination. But she used to earn a decent pay cheque for being part of the show. According to reports, Arohi Rao used to get paid Rs 30k per week. The total earnings of Arohi Rao for four weeks are said to be close to Rs 2 lakhs.