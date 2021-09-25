Arjun Reddy Actress Lahari Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Arjun Reddy actress Lahari Shari is said to have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house due to low vote percentage.

However, reports are doing the rounds that the makers have planned a fake elimination.

That's not all, Lahari Shari is said to have been sent into secret room, it is learnt.

The other contestants who were nominated along with Lahari were Priya, Priyanka Singh, Sreerama Chandra and Manaas. Lahari Shari is the third contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

