Arjun Reddy Actress Behaving Like Vijay Deverakonda In Bigg Boss House

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda shot to limelight with 'Arjun Reddy'. It was a path-breaking film in his career. The film manages to be in the news till this day, even years after its release. Have you noticed Lahari Shari in Arjun Reddy?

Most of them would say 'No' because she played a nurse character in the film. Now, she is one of the contestants in the current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu. Last night, the nomination process for the firts round of elimination took place in the house. All the contestants clashed with each other over the nomination process. They seemed to be at loggerheads at their housemate's choice of nominations.

But, Lahari Shari stole the show. Hamidi nominated Lahari Shari by citing that she doesn't like the way she responded to her. Hamidi and Lahari were seen fighting over bathroom related problems. Hamidi asked something to Lahari about bathroom and the latter asked her to go and ask Lobo because he was entrusted with the responsibility. Hamidi didn't talk the way Lahari talked and she nominated Lahari.

It appears Lahari may have begun her game strategy to provide content to the viewers through fights with her housemates. A section of BB viewers are even saying that Lahari has started behaving like Deverakonda's character in Arjun Reddy by getting aggressive. All Deverakonda fans are likely to support her to win the show. Let's wait and watch what future awaits Lahari Shari.