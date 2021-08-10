Ariyana Or Sohel: Who Is Best To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Buzz

Just a few days left to witness the most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. After the completion of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, people are waiting for season 5. According to the reports, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is likely to start from September 5th. Speculations are rife that makers of the show want to bring in either Ariyana or Sohel as host to a talk show 'Bigg Boss Buzz'.

It is all known knowledge that Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Tanish acted as the host for Bigg Boss Buzz in the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu and Rahul Sipligunj, the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu acted as the host for the fourth season of Bigg Boss Buzz. Now, fans of Bigg Boss are sharing the posts that they want either Sohel or Ariyana as the host for the show Bigg Boss Buzz. We all know that Ariyana and Sohel enjoy an incredible fan following. They grabbed all the attention when they were in the show. Sohel won the hearts of the audience with his acting and dancing skills and Ariyana also became the talk of the town. At some point of time during the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, everyone expected that Ariyana would win the title. But, it didn't happen. Abhijeet Duddala won the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

Ariyana and Sohel used to fight a lot in the house and they were called Tom and Jerry. However, after coming out of the show, they made it very clear that are very good friends and they share a very good rapport.