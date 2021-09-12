Ariyana Glory Tensed About Hosting Bigg Boss Buzz: Watch Video

One contestant from the Bigg Boss Telugu house will get eliminated on Sunday. According to our sources, Sarayu will be the first contestant to get evicted in the fifth season of the most popular Telugu reality show Bigg Boss.

Reports claim that Jaswanth and Sarayu remain as unsafe contestants and they will be given two cycles having a light installed in them. Nagarjuna asks them to ride the cycle and the eliminated contestant’s cycle light will go while the saved person’s cycle light continues to glow. In this, Sarayu’s cycle light will switch off which means that her journey in the Bigg Boss House ends there.

Are you also thinking about what will be the first thing she does after coming out of the house? Yes, you guessed it right. She will be attending the Bigg Boss Buzz programme which will be aired on Monday morning. Coming to Bigg Boss Buzz, Ariyana will be hosting the show. She is already preparing herself to host the show, but she posted a video on Instagram saying that she is tensed to hold the show.

Do you think Ariyana can manage the show with ease, share your opinions with us in the comments section below.

