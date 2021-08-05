Ariyana Glory To Host Bigg Boss Buzz: First Female Contestant To Handle The Show

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu has earned a huge number of fans within no time. The show makers unveiled the upcoming fifth season promo recently which increased the expectations for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Besides this, the probable list of contestants is going viral on social media.

As the Bigg Boss Telugu is earning more popularity in India than other languages, the show makers decided to add a talk show called ‘Bigg Boss Buzz’ in which a contestant from the previous season will be interviewing the eliminated contestants of the present season. Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant Tanish has been the host for this show in the third season and for Bigg Boss Season 4, Rahil Sipligunj has handled the talk show with his own style.

The latest news is that Bigg Boss 4 Finalist Ariyana Glory will be seen as the host for this ‘Bigg Boss Buzz.’ Ariyana Glory is the new beauty siren who is making the online hub hot with her looks and she had played a key role in the success of the previous season with her performance.

Bigg Boss lovers are waiting for Ariyana to question the contestants boldly without any hesitation. However, we have to wait till the official announcement from the show makers.

