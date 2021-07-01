Araviya Fans Sing Praises of Divya and Aravind Dance Steps

Bigg Boss Kannada show lovers' favorite stars Aravind and Divya Uruduga are all set the stage on fire. You know by now that Divya Uruduga recently broke a dish bowl in the house.

Bigg Boss pronounced a punishment asking Divya Uruduga to teach Aravind how to dance and asked them to give a dance performance. In a video leaked on social media, the duo is seen rehearsing for the same, which might get telecasted in the episode today or tomorrow.

We are sure that Aravind and Divya Uruduga’s duet will get impressive TRP ratings for Colors Kannada. Arivya fans are desperately waiting for the episode.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers are questioning the show makers as to why they are giving too much publicity to Aravind and Divya Uruduga. They are wondering why make them dance together and promote them when both Divya and Aravind have had their share of name and fame.

Obviously, the show runners want to cash in on the couple's popularity to attract more viewers as well as to fetch TRP ratings.