Araviya Fans Await Bigg Boss Promo Featuring Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is back with its second innings. The first innings of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 gained a lot of love and popularity. BBK8 also garnered a special fan base. It won't be wrong to say that BBK8 has broken all records in the TRP charts. The contestants in the glass house have managed to entertain BBK viewers. The contestants also enjoyed their popularity after stepping out of the Bigg Boss Kannada house. It is known that the show was suspended mid-way after social activists protested against Colors Kannada for running a show when the entire state had been shut because of the coronavirus second wave.

The makers had to stop the show midway but had promised to resume the show soon as things came back to normalcy. Now, Colors Kannada has released a promo hinting at resuming the popular Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss season 8. Branding its second innings, the channel has announced the arrival of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 post-pandemic.

We know that Aravind KP and Divya U are the two contestants whose popularity shot up on social media platforms. Arviya fans have gone crazy over them. Earlier, the duo set records on Twitter and Instagram by having the most fan pages and tweets. After the official announcement of the BBK8 second innings, fans of Aravind KP and Divya U are eagerly awaiting the release of a promo featuring the two. A section of the audience has requested Colors Kannada to release their promo as soon as possible.

