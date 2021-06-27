Aravind, You Have Changed A Lot: Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep has his own style of hosting Kannada Bigg Boss. No wonder he's made the show on Colors Kannada so popular. We all know that Sudeep meets Bigg Boss contestants twice a week in Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe during which he discusses the happenings in the house with the contestants.

In the recent promo released by Colors Kannada, Sudeep tells Aravind considering that you have changed in the second innings, who among the female contestants around you in the house is best dressed today.

Aravind KP says without batting an eyelid that Divya is the best dressed of the lot which evokes a lot of laughter from the viewers.

Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss will see one of the contestants walk out of the house. Any guesses who will it be? Let us know in the comments below.