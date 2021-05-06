Aravind Meets Divya Uruduga In Confession Room?

The most popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 8’, hosted by Sudeep, is only a few weeks away from the finish line.

Currently, there are eight contestants who are locked up in the house, among them only five people will be among the five finalists. Last night, Bigg Boss yelled at the contestants for not taking the game seriously and for flouting house rules.

Now, we hear that Bigg Boss has reportedly punished them not to have coffee or tea until further notice. All the contestants are playing the game as usual but Aravind has gone into depression.

Aravind's best friend Divya Uruduga is not in the house due to health issues. He is crying and hoping for her to come back soon. Aravind is staring at the door all the time for her arrival. Bigg Boss, who understood the pain of Aravind, has called him to the confession room. We have learnt from reliable sources that Aravind is said to be talking to Divya Uruduga through the confession room as he was in the confession room for more than half-hour.

Fans who have learnt about Aravind talking to Divya Uruduga in the confession room are going gaga over the social media. They are assuming she will soon be back in the house. However, you have to watch the episode tonight to see If Divya will come back to the house or not.

