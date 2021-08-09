Aravind Loses Bigg Boss, Wins Kichcha Sudeep's Heart and Special Gift

The grand finale of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' is over. Manju Pavagada has emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'. Manju Pavagada, who is being dubbed as the entertainer in the 'Bigg Boss' house, tasted victory with the support of BBK viewers.

Arvind KP ended up as the runner-up in 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'. Although Aravind was content with the second position, he was given a special jacket from Kicha Sudeep.

For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss Kannada', Kichcha Sudeep revealed the votes received by the contestants who reached the top 5 positions in 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'. Kichcha Sudeep said that the contestants got more votes this season than ever before.

Prashanth Sambargi, Vaishnavi, Divya Uruduga, Arvind and Manju Pavagada were among the top 5 finalists in 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8'. Prashant Sambargi, who came out of the 'Bigg Boss' house in fifth position, got a total of 6,69,020 votes. Vaishnavi Gowda, who finished fourth got 10,21,831 votes from the viewers. Divya Uruduga, who reached the top 3 stage, got 11,61,205 votes. There was a gap of just 139,374 votes between Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga.

Among the top 5, Prashant Sambargi, Vaishnavi and Divya Uruduga got the most votes and Arvind and Manju Pavagada got the most votes in the top 2. Arvind and Manju Pavagada, both received more than 40 lakh votes each from BBK viewers. Arvind, who got 43,35,957 votes, became the 'runner up'. Manju Pavagada, who got 45,03,495 votes, became the 'winner'. There was a gap of 167,538 votes between Manju Pavagada and Arvind.

Prashanth Sambargi, who reached the top 5 stage, got Rs 2.5 lakh, Vaishnavi who got fourth place got Rs 3.5 lakh and Divya Uruduga who got third place got Rs 6 lakhs. Arvind, the runner-up in 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8', received a prize of Rs 11 lakhs.

In addition, Kicha Sudeep gave the jacket he was wearing to Arvind in the form of a 'trophy'. Other than that, For winning in Tasks‌ Arvind also won the cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. Manju Pavagada, the winner of 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8', got a prize of Rs 53 lakh. In addition, the 'Bigg Boss Kannada 8' winner trophy went to Manju Pavagada.