Aravind KP's First Instagram Live After Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was called off due to a high spike in covid cases across the state. Colors Kananda did not declare any winner of the season as it has to wrap up the show in a hurry up. BBK viewers on Twitter have been tagging all the contestants of season 8 saying they are missing them a lot. They have also requested this season's best jodi Aravind KP and Divya U to do live show together on Instagram.

In a good news to all the viewers of Kannada Bigg Boss, a few of the BBK8 contestants are all set to go live tonight. Here's your chance to catch up with Kannada Bigg Boss 8 contestants Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, and Vaishnavi on Instagram live at 8 pm tonight. This is the first time after stepping outside the BBK8 house, that the contestants will be interacting directly with their fans. It seems that all BBK fans are waiting for this moment. Recently Divya U and Aravind KP posted on the Instagram accounts that upon fans' requests, they will soon go live on social media. Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP have earned immense attention and love from the audience. BBK8 viewers have also dropped their hearts on Vaishnavi from day one since the show started. Shamanth too has recently grown in popularity on Social media.

Are you excited to meet the contestants? Stay tuned.