Is Aravind KP Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 grand finale is making loud noises on social media. Finally, we have come close to bidding goodbye to Kannada Bigg Boss season 8.

Only few hours are left for the curtains to come down on the most watched controversial show on the small screen.

The latest buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Colors Kannada is likely to declare Aravind KP as the winner of the show this season.

Yes, what you read is right. Aravind seems to have garnered a majority of votes from his fans and viewers.

Also Read: Colors Kannada Paid Vaishnavi This Amount for 4th Position

Let’s wait and watch how far this rumors will turn true.