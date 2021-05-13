Aravind KP Will Be Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Find Out How

Bigg Boss contestant Aravind KP is one of the strong contenders in the house. He has a won millions of hearts outside of the house, through his performance in the house. His fans are rooting for him. Last night, Sudeep, Kanmani and Colors Kannada have a big goodbye to the show.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Kannada 8 will resume with the same contestants, when things get better. On the other hand, the Show makers are believed to be planning a proper farewell to the contestants, which is likely to happen after the lockdown. While talking to the contestants, Sudeep has dropped a hint that Bigg Boss will never end without a winner.

The host hints that there is a chance the show will be back and they could announce Aravind KP as the winner of the show. Shamanth Gowda, Manju, Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Uruduga are the most popular contestants in the show. But, there are maximum chances for Aravind KP to walk out with winner’s trophy as he has a triple fan base than other contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

It remains to be seen whether Colors Kannada will surely resume the show or not. Let’s wait and watch what’s in store for us.