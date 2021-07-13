Aravind KP Requests Bigg Boss To Send Him Out Of The House: Deets Inside

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada second innings nearing its end with a few weeks from now. We have to wait for another couple of days who will take the trophy to home after winning the show.

If you ask any Kannada Bigg Boss viewers, who has more chances of winning this season. Without a doubt, the majority of the fans would vote for Aravind KP. The buzz on social media doing the rounds that, Aravind KP is requesting Bigg Boss to send him out of the house.

Going into the details, Aravind KP is suffering with pain in his left leg knee, he wants to get a check by the doctor and he is asking Bigg Boss to permit him to visit the doctor.

The main reason for Aravind KP not performing well in the task or losing the basket ball task is because of his leg pain. Aravind KP is also having some issues around the wrist area of the left hand. Aravind KP fans who have learned about their idol health updates, they are praying for a speedy recovery to Aravind KP.

Hope, Bigg Boss grants permission to Aravind to see the doctor and Aravind will join back to the show with some good news.