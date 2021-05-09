Kannada Bigg Boss has been called off, owing to the pandemic. The show organizers were planning to run the show without any interruption. However, they seem to have received orders from the Karnataka government to stop airing the most watched Kannada TV reality show.

It is really disappointing to hear the show will end in a day or two. Bigg Boss viewers are pleading with the show makers not to stop airing the show as they want to watch it.

Meanwhile, internet is abuzz with speculation over who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8? It is being said that the makers are planning to announce the winner of this season. But, there’s no official report, how they are going to announce. Besides, they can’t open voting lines as they have closed access to VOOT app where one could watch the show live.

There are twelve people in the house, and if one were to go by the popular contestants who are eligible for winner's trophy based on their task performance and voting percentage, it will be Aravind KP and Manju Pavagada. They were top contenders who were most likely to become the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. If Colors Kannada indeed decides to pick a winner, then it would most certainly be either Aravind or Manju. With the show runners Colors Kannada deciding to suspend the show, it remains to be seen if contestants who performed well still stand a chance to win BBK8 title.

Talking about tonight's show, the makers have released a promo hinting that it is going to be a family re-union episode. If you haven't watched the latest promo, yet. Here's the promo for you.