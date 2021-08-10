Aravind KP Missed Trophy, But His Take Home From Bigg Boss Equal To Winner's Cash Prize?

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Aravind KP is making the right noises on social media. Though he wasn't the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, but Aravind fans considered him as a winner, they don't need show organizers to announce him as he won millions of hearts through the show.

Any stars need a place in people hearts because the audience will always love them no matter what, earning a place in people's hearts is really rare. Aravind earned it with Kannada Bigg Boss. All his fans must be happy with it. Yes, Aravind became the first runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

He missed to lift the winner's trophy but he is said to have earned the amount equals to the winner's amount. Manju Pavagada emerged as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 and he won the cash prize of Rs 53 lakhs. You know how much Aravind KP earned from the show?

The buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP is said to have charged Rs 4 lakh per week, he stayed in the house for close to 14 fourteen-week in the house. Aravind KP's take home from the show is said to be 56 lakhs, which is more than winner's amount.

Hang on, this piece of news hasn't been yet confirmed from either side show organizer or Aravind KP. Before jumping into a gun, we shall wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end.

Next up, Aravind KP is likely to make a wild card entry in the Raja Rani show with his dearest Divya Uruduga.