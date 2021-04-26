Aravind KP Is The Least Paid Contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Bigg Boss is a house of drama, fights, ego clashes and all these will come at a hefty price. Most of the contestants in the house are celebrities and social media stars. Now, here we are to talk about Kannada Bigg Boss show which is being hosted by Sandalwood actor Kichcha Sudeep.

Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Nidhi, Shubha and Vaishnavi are the popular contestants in the house. We are not sure how much these contestants are paid. Some of the contestants would have been offered a fancy amount to participate in the show as it became a challenge for show organisers to rope in contestants after many celebrities rejected the offer to participate in the game.

Now, the katest we hear is that audience' hot favorite person on the show, Aravind KP is reportedly the least paid celebrity in the Bigg Boss Kannada house. Probably, Show organizers never thought that he would become so popular and become the favourite of the BBK8 viewers. In fact, they may not have even thought that he would make it to the top five finalists or even as a possible frontrunner to win this season's title.

If the latest buzz we heard is anything to go by, then Aravind KP is being paid lesser than other contestants in the house. But, there’s no official figure as to how much he is getting paid for the show.

Anyway, should he continue to woo people by playing a fair game we have no doubt that Aravind KP would go on to win the show--Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. And we all know that the prize amount is Rs 50 lakhs, which should make up for the low remuneration. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.