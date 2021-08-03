Aravind KP First Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Finalist

Bigg Boss contestant Aravind KP is one of the most popular names in the house. He won the hearts of the audience with his performance in the show.

Latest news we hear is Aravind KP is the first finalist of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Currently, the mid week eviction process is taking place in the house. And the Bigg Boss is said to have officially announced that Aravind KP has been saved from Elimination and he is also the first contestant of BBK8 to reach the grand finale of the show.

It would be now interesting to see who’s going to evicted in tomorrow’s episode. Watch this space for more updates.