Aravind KP Fans Run Social Media Campaign To Make Him Bigg Boss Kannada Winner

Biker Aravind KP has won millions of hearts after he stepped into the Kannada Bigg Boss house, thanks to his consistent performance throughout the game. Aravind KP is one of the most popular and strongest contestants among all the contestants in Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. Also, it won't be wrong to state that Divya U and Aravind KP's chemistry on the show earned Colors Kannada good TRP ratings and their popularity on social media too hit an all time peak in the history of the Kannada reality show.

Because of the Covid situation in the state of Karnataka as also across the country, the Bigg Boss Kannada producers cancelled the show. It's been a week since curtains came down on the show, however, the buzz surrounding BBK8 refuses to die down on social media.

We already told you that Netizens expected the makers might announce Aravind KP as the winner of BBK8, but they didn't. After the season's most popular contestant stepped out of the house, Aravind KP fans have been trending his name on top of social media platforms for one reason or the other. It is worth mentioning here that Aravind KP created history in Bigg Boss Kannada by getting 50K tweets in one day. Netizens say that in Bigg Boss Kannada, Aravind KP is the first contestant to garner such a huge fan following.

On the other hand, Divya Uruduga also broke all records by getting 320 plus fan pages and 30k tweets in one single day. A section of the audience are now demanding that Colors Kannada announce Aravind KP as the BBK8 winner as he's the most deserving Contestant of this season to win the Bigg Boss season 8 title.