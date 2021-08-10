Aravind KP Fans Nominate Him For Padma Shri Award After BBK Exit

Is there any Bigg Boss Kannada contestant who has been in the news for a long time is none other than Aravind KP. Although, he failed to become the winner of the show. His fans manage Aravind KP to be in the news ever after the show is wrapped up or completed.

Are you wondering why Aravind KP is still being in the news, on one hand, Aravind fans are fully disappointed over Colors Kannada and Sudeep for insulting Aravind without announcing him the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

They are trolling Sudeep and Showrunner for using Arivya only for their TRPs. All our Bigg Boss viewers happened is happened because the makers announced Manju Pavagada as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 based upon the public voting.

They haven't shown partially to any of the contestants. Cut to the scene, Now, Aravind fans have started nominating him for Padma Shri Award, most of his fans have already voted for him.

They are asking others to nominated Aravind KP for Padma Shri Award. They seem to be saying that the Kannada Bigg Boss title doesn't deserve the legend. They are also saying that Aravind KP deserved Padma Shri Award than the Bigg Boss trophy.

Scores of fans are voting for him and they are also urging all Aravind fans to vote for him. It remains to be seen whether Aravind KP will be able to get Padma Shri Award or not.