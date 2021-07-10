Aravind KP Eliminated From Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is being hosted by Sudeep. The show has been entertaining the viewers with several interesting twists and turns. Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the most-watched TV reality shows on the small screen. So it's no surprise that the show makers were able to complete seven seasons.

The contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 who have been locked up in the house for the past two weeks have become household names on the small screen, thanks to their performance in the house. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that the show has witnessed heated arguments between contestants, some of them have developed enemity in the house.

The buzz on social media suggests that audience favourite contestant Aravind KP is likely to get eliminated from Kannada Bigg Boss season 8. If Aravind KP really gets evicted then, his fans would be in a huge shock, as they were expecting he would become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It remains to be seen how far this news contains truth.

