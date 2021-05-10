Aravind KP-Divya Uruduga Are The Reason For BBK8 TRP Ratings?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become extremely popular across Karnataka state. Most of the credit goes to the popular contestants in the house--Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga, who instantly connected with each other.

Before stepping into the Bigg Boss show, Aravind and Divya Uruduga may not have not known each other but after participating in the show, they have become so close to each other that the two would be seen hanging around together in the Bigg Boss house all the time.

Arvind and Divya are the most favorite contestants of the season and the two have garnered a huge fan base. Latest buzz on social media doing the rounds suggest that Aravind-Divya Uruduga are the main reason for Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to get massive TRPs. The duo no doubt attracted countless people with their chemistry in the house. In fact, they care so much for each other that the pain of separation was visible in Aravind KP's eyes when Divya Uruduga left the house for treatment.

And it won't be wrong if we said that a section of the audience watched the show just to see the couple. So it's apparent that Divya and Aravind duo is one of the reasons for the massive success of this season. Of course, even the theme of this season, other contestants and tasks also contributed to the show's TRPs.

Talking about tonight’s episode, the show makers are likely to play all the contestants' videos in the special episodes that will be aired today and tomorrow.

