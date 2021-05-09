Aravind KP, The Bigg Boss Contestant Who Got Unlucky and Missed The Winner's Title

It’s very tough to get a chance to participate in the TV reality show Bigg Boss. Some of them will get a chance to participate in the show but they will fail to earn and name. A few emerge successful and even grab job offers while a few others may not win the show and vanish without a trace.

The case of Kannada popular contestant KP Aravind is totally different because he has won millions of hearts ever since his appearance on the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss. His fans are rooting for him and promoting him widely on social media.

No doubt, Aravind KP would have emerged as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8, if everything went as planned. Looks like stars are not working in his favor, Aravind KP seem to be an unlucky contestant as he had every chance to become the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

But, unfortunately for him, Aravind did not get a chance to walk out of Bigg Boss house with the winner's trophy as predicted by BBK viewers. The show Organisers have cancelled the show as the Karnataka government has declared complete lockdown across the state due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Aravind missed the winner's title as well as the cash prize money of Rs 50 lakhs. Aravind will surely be happy after he learns that he has earned a huge fan following because of his stint in the show.

Auidence can never forget the contestants of Bigg Boss and they will treat them as heroes. Aravind fans always love him, if he wins the show or not.