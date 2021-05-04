Aravind Hides About His Ex-GirlFriend From Divya Uruduga?

Bigg Boss Kannada has become a blockbuster TV reality show. The show is heading towards its tenth-week elimination and the nominated contestants are Aravind, Priyanka, Manju, Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Suresh. All Bigg Boss Kannada fans would know that Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga share a great chemistry in the house. There were times when Divya Uruduga sacrificed many of her winning chances for Aravind. Colors Kannada, which has noticed this made Sudeep ask her to focus on the game.

Now, the buzz on social media suggests that Aravind shared about his ex-girlfriend's family problem with Vaishnavi. Netizens are asking why Aravind did not talk about this with Divya Uruduga who is closer to him than Vaishnavi. Is he scared that will he lose her if he reveals about his ex-girlfriend? A section of the audience have asked Aravind to be loyal to Divya Uruduga as she trusts him so much.

For those who tuned in late to the story, Aravind KP has been nominated for this week's eviction. We are damn sure, he won’t get eliminated from the house as he is one of the frontrunners to win the show. He enjoys a huge fan following and they support him relentlessly on social media. And Arvind always bagd a majority of votes when compared to other contestants, whenever he is in the nominations list.

